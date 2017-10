Police: Man fatally shot by bicyclist with rifle in North Lawndale

A man was fatally shot Thursday morning in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side, according to Chicago Police.

Just after 10 a.m., the 32-year-old man was in or exiting a van in the 1300 block of South Troy when a shooter armed with a rifle rode up on a bicycle and opened fire, police said.

The victim was shot multiple times in the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.