Man found shot to death in Lawndale

A man was found shot death Monday afternoon in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Rakmaan Randle, 19, was found unresponsive about 2:35 p.m. inside a dark-colored vehicle parked in the 1300 block of South Spaulding, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The suspects may have fired shots from inside a gray-colored car.

Randle suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the left side of his body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:54 p.m., authorities said. He lived in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.