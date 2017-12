Police: Man shot to death in West Garfield Park

A man was shot to death Monday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The shooting happened at 12:42 p.m. in the 300 block of South Keeler, police said.

The 23-year-old man was shot numerous times and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.