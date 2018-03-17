Police: Man shot to death in West Pullman

A man was fatally shot Friday afternoon in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said.

The 21-year-old was sitting in a parked car at 4:27 p.m. in the 12400 block of South Lowe when another male walked up and fired shots, striking him in the chest, according to Chicago Police. The man then drove off and crashed into several parked cars.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm his death.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.