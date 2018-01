Police: Man shot to death while driving in West Pullman

A 41-year-old man was shot to death early Sunday while driving in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot multiple times in the body about 2:20 a.m. while driving in the 12900 block of South Halsted, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm the death.

No one was in custody. Area South detectives were investigating.