Police: Man stabbed to death by friend during argument on Far South Side

A man was stabbed to death Monday afternoon during an argument in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to Chicago Police.

The 20-year-old was arguing with his friend about 4 p.m. in the first block of East 118th Street when the friend stabbed him, police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm the death.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigated.