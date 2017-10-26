Police: Man stole money, jewelry, guns from Hinckley homes

A Hinckley man has been charged with burglarizing several homes over the summer in his DeKalb County hometown.

Nicholas J. Bower, 30, faces two counts of burglary and one count of possession of stolen property, according to the DuPage County sheriff’s office.

Bower was arrested in connection with two home burglaries in DeKalb County, and for having items taken in a Kane County burglary, according to the sheriff’s office. Money, jewelry and firearms were taken in the crimes.

He was out on bond for previous residential burglary charges at the time of his arrest.

Bower remains held at the DeKalb County Jail on a $150,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office.