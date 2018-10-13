Police: Man sustains serious injuries in Lake Villa Township crash

A 43-year-old man was said to be in serious condition after crashing his van Friday morning in Lake Villa Township. | Google Maps

A man sustained serious injuries during a vehicle crash Saturday morning in Lake Villa Township near north suburban Old Mill Creek.

About 1:15 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 39200 block of Route 45 for a traffic crash with injuries, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrived to a 2003 Dodge Caravan with extensive damage and a 43-year-old man from Union Grove, Wisconsin who was ejected from the vehicle, police said. A preliminary investigation found the man was heading southbound on Route 45 near West Grass Lake Road when he for an unknown reason crossed into northbound traffic lanes, drove off the east side of the road and into a ditch.

The van he was driving had rolled over in the crash, police said.

The driver was transported to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where police said he was in serious condition.

The crash was still under investigation, with authorities working to determine if alcohol was a factor.