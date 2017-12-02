Police: Man trespassed at Kirkland home, threatened resident with bat

A man was charged with trespassing at a home Saturday afternoon in northwest suburban Kirkland and threatening the residents with a baseball bat.

Deputies responded at 2:56 p.m. to a report of a man who had entered a home in the 600 block of Congdon Avenue without permission, according to the DeKalb County sheriff’s office.

Chad K. Falkenberg, 41, of Elgin had entered the home while the residents were sleeping, the sheriff’s office said. The residents were awoken when Falkenberg threatened one of them with a baseball bat.

Falkenberg was found at the home after the resident ran away, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken into custody and charged with criminal trespass to a residence and aggravated assault.

He is being held at the DeKalb County Jail, the sheriff’s office said. Information about his bond and next scheduled court date wasn’t immediately known.