Police: Man tried to abduct 11-year-old boy in Skokie

Police are looking for a man who tried to abduct an 11-year-old boy while he was walking home from school Thursday afternoon in north suburban Skokie.

The boy had left Fairview South School, 7040 Laramie Ave. in Skokie, and was walking home about 4:15 p.m. when a car pulled up next to him near Laramie and Fairview Lane, according to a statement from Skokie police.

The man driving the car yelled out the window, “If you want to call your mom, get inside the car,” police said. The boy then ran home to tell his parents.

The older model, dark-colored four-door car was last seen heading north on Laramie away from Fairview, police said. The driver was described as an approximately 40-year-old man of Middle Eastern descent with a heavy accent, a light complexion and black and gray hair with a beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or call the 24-hour Skokie Crime Tip Hotline at (847) 933-8477. Tips can also be texted to 847411 with “Skokie” in the message.