Police: Man tried to abduct 13-year-old girl in unincorporated McHenry County

Police are searching for a man who tried to abduct a 13-year-old girl Saturday evening in unincorporated McHenry County.

Deputies responded about 6 p.m. to a call of an attempted child abduction near the intersection of Hancock and East Wonder Lake drives in unincorporated Wonder Lake, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, the girl’s family told them she was walking east on Hancock when a dark-colored pickup truck pulled up alongside her and the driver asked if she had a lighter while presenting her with a pack of cigarettes, the sheriff’s office said.

The girl then continued walking, at which point the man got out of the pickup and tried to grab her, the sheriff’s office said. After she escaped his grasp, the man drove off east on Hancock.

Anyone with information about the attempted child abduction should call the sheriff’s office at (815) 338-2144 or McHenry County Crime Stoppers at (800) 762-7867. Online tipsters can also email TipLine@co.mchenry.il.us.