Police: Man tried to kidnap 62-year-old woman in South Loop

Police are looking for a man who allegedly tried to kidnap a 62-year-old woman Sunday night in the South Loop.

At 8:01 p.m., the woman was in the 200 block of West 19th Street when an unknown male, believed to be 20 years old, pulled up in a light-colored sedan and tried to pull her into the vehicle, according to Chicago Police.

The woman was able to fight off the man, who got back into his vehicle and drove away, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating the incident.