Police: Man tried to lure 11-year-old boy to vehicle in West Lawn

Police are searching for a man who tried to lure an 11-year-old boy to his vehicle Monday afternoon in the West Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The boy was walking about 3:15 p.m. in the 4700 block of West Marquette when the vehicle pulled over near the sidewalk, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The driver told the boy that he had been told by the boy’s mother to pick the boy up from school, police said. The driver made that statement several times before the boy refused and walked away. The driver then sped away.

The suspect was described as a balding white man, thought to be between 50 and 60 years old, with blond or brown hair and facial hair, police said. The vehicle was described as an older-model gray van or SUV, which was dirty.

Anyone with information on the attempted luring is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.