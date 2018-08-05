Police: Man tried to lure 13-year-old girl into car in Horner Park

Police are searching for a man who tied to lure a 13-year-old girl into a parked car Saturday night in the Horner Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The girl was walking north at 10:18 p.m. in the 4200 bock of North Western when the man motioned for her to get into the four-door sedan he was sitting in, according to an alert from Chicago police.

Fearing for her safety, the girl ran home and told her father, who called 911, police said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, thought to be between 30 and 40 years old, with a light complexion and facial stubble, police said. He was seen wearing a white and red baseball cap with a flat bill.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8200.