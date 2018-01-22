Police: Man tried to lure 14-year-old girl into car in Naperville

Police are warning of a man who tried to lure a 14-year-old girl into his car Monday morning in west suburban Naperville.

The man approached the 14-year-old girl twice in a vehicle as she was walking on Rockport Lane between Stonewater Drive and Kilburne Lane and offered her a ride, Naperville police said. He was driving a blue four-door car and was in his late 20s or early 30s, police said.

Police are reminding parents to talk to their children about accepting rides from strangers.

Anyone with information should contact the Naperville Police Investigations Division at (630) 420-6666.