Police: Man tried to lure girl to vehicle in East Garfield Park

Police are searching for a man who tried to lure a 9-year-old girl to his vehicle Monday afternoon in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Between 3:45 p.m. and 4:10 p.m., the suspect tried to lure the girl into his vehicle while she was walking in the area of the 300 block of North Whipple, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. As she continued to walk, he called to her several times.

He followed the girl around the corner to the 3000 block of West Fulton as she ran away, police said. He then took off.

The suspect was described as a 200-pound black man, thought to be between 30 and 39 years old, standing about 6 feet, with short black hair with twists and a mustache, police said. He was wearing a light blue jacket, possibly Polo. His vehicle was described as a white, late-model SUV, possibly a Lincoln Navigator, with tinted windows.

Anyone with information on the attempted luring is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.