Police: Man tried to lure girls into car in South Shore

Police are searching for a man who tried to lure two girls into his car Saturday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.

The girls, ages 11 and 12, were walking about 2 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Merrill Avenue when the suspect pulled up in a green four-door sedan and asked for directions, according to an alert from Chicago Police. The girls ignored the man and continued walking, but he tried to engage them a second time.

The girls became frightened and continued walking to inform authorities, at which point the man drove off eastbound on 69th Street from Merrill, police said,

The suspect is described as a black man with a beard, thought to be in his late 20’s or early 30’s, police said. He was seen wearing a black and white hat.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.