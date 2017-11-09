Police: Man tried to pay South Shore train fare with counterfeit money

An Indiana man was arrested Wednesday night after he tried to pay his South Shore train fare using counterfeit money.

Timothy Ross, 33, boarded a 6:08 p.m. train at the Hammond South Shore station and presented bogus money to pay for his trip to the South Bend Airport Station, according to the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District police.

Ross had $1,070 in counterfeit cash and a handgun on him, police said. He also had detailed written instructions on how to manufacture counterfeit money.

Ross, a convicted felon, was also wanted by Elkhart County authorities for failure to appear on a criminal recklessness charge, police said.

The South Bend resident was taken to the Lake County Jail, where he is being held pending the filing of new charges.