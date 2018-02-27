Police: Man tried to sexually assault woman he kidnapped in Aurora

Aurora police are searching for a man who tried to sexually assault a 30-year-old woman he kidnapped Friday night while she was doing laundry at an apartment complex in the western suburb.

About 8:30 p.m., the woman was in the laundry room of the apartment complex in the 900 block of West North Avenue when the suspect approached her and tried to strike up a conversation, according to Aurora police.

After ignoring the advance, the man forced her into an apartment while claiming he had a knife, police said. Once inside the apartment, which the man claimed was his, he began to beat the woman before demanding she perform sex acts on him.

The woman eventually fought the man off and escaped the apartment after realizing he didn’t have a knife, police said. He left the apartment before responding officers arrived.

The suspect is described as a black man, thought to be between 30 and 45 years old, standing between 5-foot-10 and 6-feet with long dreadlocks and a gap in his upper and lower front teeth, police said. He was seen wearing a dark jacket and pants, a dark hat and a white shirt.

Anyone with information should call Aurora detectives at (630) 256-5500. Anonymous tipsters can call Aurora Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 to qualify for a cash reward for any tips that lead to an arrest.