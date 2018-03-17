Police: Man tried to use $100 bills to lure girl into car in Gage Park

A Chicago police badge hangs in front of the City of Chicago Public Safety Headquarters on December 1, 2015. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Police are searching for a man who tried to use $100 bills in an effort to lure a 15-year-old girl into his car last week in the South Side Gage Park neighborhood.

About 4 p.m. March 9, The man pulled up next to the girl as she was walking east in the 2300 block of West 51st Street, according to an alert from Chicago Police. He then waved two $100 bills and motioned for her to get into his car.

After the advance, the girl turned and walked west on 51st Street toward Christopher Elementary School at 5042 S. Artesian Ave., police said. The man then drove off west in an alley on 51st Street.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, thought to be between the ages of 50 and 58, with gray hair cut into a low fade, police said. He was seen driving a small red or maroon four-door car with peeling paint on the passenger door and a car seat.

Anyone with information about the attempted child luring should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.