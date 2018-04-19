Police: Man twice tried to sexually assault women on Southwest Side

A man has tried to sexually assault women at least twice this week in the Southwest Side Ashburn neighborhood.

In both incidents, a man walked up to women from behind and forcibly pulled at their clothes before aggressively acting in a “sexual nature,” according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The first attempted sexual assault happened about 5 p.m. Monday in the 3500 block of West 80th Place, police said. About 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the man attacked another woman in the 3300 block of West 79th Street.

A possible suspect was described as a man between 18 and 27 years old, standing about 5-foot-7, with a light-brown complexion, short black hair and short facial hair, police said. He was wearing a black hoodie, a maroon or red polo and tan pants.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.