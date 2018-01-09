Police: Man was shot, beaten by 3 who tried to enter his West Pullman home

A 48-year-old man was shot during a home invasion early Tuesday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 2:30 a.m., the man heard knocking on the front door of his home in the 12100 block of South Bishop, according to Chicago Police. Two unknown males and a female tried to enter his home, but the man resisted and was beaten and shot.

The man suffered two gunshot wounds to the back and a blunt force injury to his head, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized.

No one is in custody and Area South detectives are investigating.