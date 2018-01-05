Police: Man with BB gun tried to grab person in Naperville, reward offered

A computer sketch of a person wanted in connection with an assault case in Naperville. | Naperville police

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a person wanted in an open assault investigation in west suburban Naperville.

About 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, a male with a BB gun entered an office suite at 1801 N. Mill St. and tried to restrain a person in the building, according to a statement from Naperville police.

Several witness described the man as white, of medium build and between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot, police said. He was wearing a black winter hat, a black scarf and a beige or white winter jacket. He was also carrying a black cross-body satchel.

Police said the same person was seen the day before in the parking lot of the business.

Anyone with information was asked to call (630) 420-6006. Callers can remain anonymous.