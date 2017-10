Police: Man with gun barricades himself in South Side home

A man with a gun barricaded himself Thursday afternoon inside a South Side home on the border of the Englewood and Auburn Gresham neighborhoods.

Officers responded at 12:26 p.m. to a call of a man with a gun inside a home in the 7600 block of South Lowe, according to Chicago Police.

A SWAT team is at the scene, police said. The situation is ongoing.

Police would not immediately confirm scanner reports that shots were fired at and by officers at the scene.