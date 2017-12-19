Police: Man with history of DUIs drove on revoked license since 2011

A man pulled over for a seat belt violation Friday afternoon in west suburban Riverside has been charged with driving on a revoked license since a 2011 DUI conviction.

Andrew Lee Hallbrooks, 61, was pulled over for driving without wearing a seat belt about 5:15 p.m. Friday in the 3600 block of Harlem Avenue in Riverside, according to a statement from Riverside police.

The officer ran a name check and discovered that Hallbrooks had a history of convictions for DUI and driving on a suspended or revoked license, police said. His license was revoked after a 2011 DUI conviction and he had been using several different dates of birth, social security numbers, addresses and driver’s licenses.

Hallbrooks, who lives in southwest suburban Crest Hill, has a criminal history in Illinois and Florida that includes 15 prior arrests, 13 of which were for traffic violations, police said.

Following the Riverside traffic stop, Hallbrooks was arrested and charged with felony aggravated driving while license revoked, police said. He was also charged with not wearing a properly-adjusted seat belt, driving without vehicle insurance and issued several traffic tickets related to the stop.

Hallbrooks’ bond was set at $50,000 during a hearing Saturday and he was released on electronic monitoring, according to Cook County court records. His next court appearance was scheduled for Thursday.