Police: Men fired shots at 17-year-old girl driving in Aurora

Two men are facing weapons charges after shots were fired at a 17-year-old girl and her passengers while she was driving Thursday night in west suburban Aurora.

Jonathan L. Contreras, 21, and 24-year-old Oscar Perez were both charged with two counts each of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and one count each of aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to Aurora police. Perez faces one additional count of unlawful use of a weapon.

About 10 p.m., the 17-year-old girl was driving with two passengers, a 33-year-old man and 36-year-old woman, near North Broadway and East Illinois Avenue when a silver car began following her vehicle and the passenger “started throwing gang signs,” police said.

The girl tried to drive away for about two miles, eventually turning northbound and pulling into a parking lot in the 1300 block of North Highland Avenue, police said. The driver of the silver car, identified as Contreras, then pulled out a handgun and fired several shots. Nothing was hit by the gunfire and no injuries were reported.

The silver car was spotted a short time later, speeding near North Lincoln Avenue and Spring Street, police said. The officer called for backup and the car was eventually pulled over near Spring and North 4th Street.

The revolver that was used to fire the shots was found in the grass on Spring after the passenger, identified as Perez, tried to get rid of it, police said.

Contreras, an Aurora resident who was also issued citations for speeding, failing to stop at a stop sign, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and not having a valid license, has been ordered held at the Kane County Adult Justice Center on a $150,000 bond, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office. He is due back in court on Wednesday.

Court information for Perez, who also lives in Aurora, was not immediately available Tuesday morning.