Police: Men in ski masks committing Chinatown robberies

Police are warning South Side residents of men in ski masks who have committed at least five robberies in the South Side Chinatown and Armour Square neighborhoods.

Between two and four men approach the victims and demand their property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. In some of the robberies, the victims’ vehicle was taken.

The robberies happened:

about 11:30 p.m. Oct. 23 in the 2100 block of South China Place;

about 2 a.m. Oct. 27 in the 2100 block of South China Place;

at 11:56 p.m. Oct. 30 in the 2900 block of South Stewart;

at 12:24 a.m. Oct. 31 in the 2100 block of South China Place; and

at 1:44 a.m. Nov. 2 in the 2400 block of South Wentworth.

The suspects are described as between two and four black men between 20 and 30 years old, 5-foot-9 and 6-foot and about 180 pounds, police said. They were wearing ski masks and drove a silver or black SUV.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.