Police: Men used stolen vehicle to burglarize vehicles in Lincolnshire

A pair of Chicago men are facing charges after police caught them using a stolen vehicle for a getaway car as they burglarized other vehicles late Monday in north suburban Lincolnshire.

Officers were called at 11:42 p.m. about a suspicious person near the intersection of Elmwood and Cedar lanes, according to Lincolnshire police. When they arrived, they saw 19-year-old Samuel J. Clavette walking in the road.

Officers determined Clavette, who lives in the West Rogers Park neighborhood, was responsible for three vehicle burglaries in the area. He was also carrying a stun gun without a valid FOID card, police said.

As they spoke to Clavette, officers noticed a vehicle moving slowly in their direction, police said. Officers spoke with the driver and determined he was also involved in the incident. They initially had a difficult time identifying the driver because he provided false information, but he was later identified as 20-year-old Shane A. Diehl-Bremer of the Lawndale neighborhood.

A short time later, police were informed the vehicle had been stolen from a home in northwest suburban Norridge. Both Clavette and Diehl-Bremer were then arrested.

Clavette was charged with felony counts of burglary to a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, as well as a misdemeanor count of unlawful use of a weapon, police said. He is being held at the Lake County Jail on a $10,000 bond. His next court hearing was set for Friday.

Diehl-Bremer was charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass to a motor vehicle, and obstructing identification, police said. He is awaiting a Nov. 17 court date after being released from custody.