Police: Missing 11-year-old boy last seen in Grand Boulevard

Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen Saturday night in the South Side Grand Boulevard neighborhood.

Reginald Freeman, who also goes by “Reggie,” was last seen about 4 p.m. in the 4500 block of South Evans, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Freeman is described as a 4-foot, 100-pound black boy with black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion, police said. His family is concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Area Central Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8380.