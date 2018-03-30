Police: Missing Indiana woman, 54, may be in ‘extreme danger’

Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a 54-year-old woman missing from Shelbyville, Indiana.

Nickolattus Telfair has been missing since 5 p.m. Friday. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, Indiana State Police said.

Telfair is described as a 5-foot-5 black woman, weighing 161 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white dress, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shelbyville Police Department (317) 392-2511.