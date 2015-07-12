Police: Missing Lawndale man might need medical attention

A 60-year-old man who went missing from the West Side Lawndale neighborhood on Friday might need medical attention, police say.

Ray Crockett was wearing a brimmed hat and sunglasses with a beige long-sleeve shirt and maroon pants when he was last seen in the 1400 block of South Komensky, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The 5-foot-7, 160-pound black man has acne marks on his face, the alert said. He is known to spend time on Red Line trains and the area of Roosevelt Road and Springfield Avenue.

Police ask anyone with information to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.