Police: Missing woman, 67, last seen leaving daughter’s house in Carol Stream

Police are looking for a 67-year-old woman who suffers from early stages of dementia and went missing Christmas Day in west suburban Carol Stream.

Catherine Monckton was last seen about 7:45 p.m. when she left her daughter’s home in the 700 block of Penfield Drive in Carol Stream, according to a missing person alert from Carol Stream police.

She was driving a black 2014 Toyota Corolla sedan heading to her home in the 100 block of Fairfield Drive in Carol Stream, but never arrived, police said. The sedan had an Illinois license plate of V471553.

Monckton was described as a 5-foot-8, 190-pound white woman with gray hair and green eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a long, dark-green wool coat, gray shirt, black or dark jeans and black boots.