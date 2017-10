Police: Motorcyclist killed in Uptown crash

A person was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side, police said.

The male, whose age was not immediately known, was driving a motorcycle when it crashed at 9:55 p.m. in the 900 block of West Carmen, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.