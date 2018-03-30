Police: Multiple motor vehicle thefts on North Side

Police are warning residents of three motor vehicle thefts in the Uptown and Lakewood-Balmoral neighborhoods on the North Side.

All of the vehicles were parked on the street and locked when stolen, Chicago Police said.

The thefts occurred:

Between about 4 p.m. on March 19 and about 7:15 a.m. on March 20 in the 1000 block of West Winona;

About 4 p.m. on March 20 in the 5000 block of North Kenmore;

Between about 8:30 p.m. on March 21 and 8:15 a.m. on March 22 in the 5200 block of North Magnolia.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.