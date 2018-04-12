Police: Multiple people shot in Riverdale

Riverdale Police are investigating a scene where multiple people were shot Thursday in the 13800 block of Wallace. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

Multiple people were wounded Thursday night in south suburban Riverdale shooting, according to officials at the scene of the attack.

The shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. in the 13800 block of Wallace, police said.

Police confirmed multiple people were struck by gunfire but didn’t provide additional information. A press conference is expected to be held.

At least six ambulances were called to the scene. Chicago Police, the Cook County Sheriff’s Department and at least eight suburban police agencies were at the scene.