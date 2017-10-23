Police: Munster man committed sexual assault, fled police

A northwest Indiana man is facing charges after he committed a sexual assault and fled police Saturday morning.

Mark Hannigan, 32, faces felony counts of sexual battery and resisting law enforcement; and misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated and reckless driving, according to Munster police.

At 8:11 a.m., officers responded to a sex offense in the 1200 block of Melbrook Drive in Munster, police said. The victim knew Hannigan.

Before officers arrived at the scene, Hannigan took off in his vehicle north on Southwood and then east on MacArthur, police said.

When officers caught up with the vehicle, Hannigan had already struck and sheared off a NIPSCO police near White Oak Avenue and Independence Circle, then struck a garage in the 9000 block of Bunker Hill, police said.

Hannigan, a Munster resident, remains held at the Lake County Jail, police said.