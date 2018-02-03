Police: Naked man spotted doing drugs in car in Ravenswood

Authorities are looking for a man who was spotted taking drugs while naked in a car Thursday in the North Side Ravenswood neighborhood.

Parents were walking their children home from school about 4 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Western when they saw the man sitting alone in a parked car “without any clothing to his upper body,” according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The parents approached, believing the man may have needed help, and saw that he was completely naked and “possibly ingesting some type of narcotics,” police said. The man then drove off south on Western.

The suspect was described as a heavyset white man between 40 and 55 years old with gray hair, police said. He was driving an older-model maroon or burgundy Pontiac Grand Am.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8261.