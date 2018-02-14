Police: North Side residents find tires stolen, replaced with cinder blocks

Police are warning North Side residents of a recent rim and tire thefts.

In all eight incidents, offenders targeted vehicles parked overnight on residential streets, Chicago Police said. In most of the cases, owners woke up to find their vehicles resting on cinder blocks.

The incidents happened:

between Jan. 22 and Jan 23. in the 4300 block of North Bell;

about 5 a.m. Jan. 29 in the 2200 block of West Cullom;

between Feb. 1 and Feb. 2 in the 2400 block of West Wilson;

between Feb. 5 and Feb. 7 in the 2600 block of West Sunnyside;

between Feb. 6 and Feb. 7 in the 1900 block of West Sunnyside;

between Feb. 6 and Feb. 7 in the 4300 block of North Oakley;

between Feb. 8 and Feb. 9 in the 4700 block of North Hermitage; and

between Feb. 8 and Feb. 9 in the 4600 block of North Paulina.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Area North Detectives at (312) 744-8263.