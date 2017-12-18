Veteran CPD officer shoots boy during attempted South Side carjacking

Chicago Police Sgt. Cindy Guerra debriefs the media after a shooting by an off-duty police officer Monday night in Bronzeville. | Sam Charles | Sun-Times

An off-duty police officer nearly became the latest victim of a carjacking in the city when he was confronted by two people Monday night who tried to take his vehicle at gunpoint in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

“It shows how brazen these offenders are,” Chicago Police Sgt. Cindy Guerra said. “They’ll target anyone, and tonight it just happened to be one of our own.”

The Harrison District officer, an 18-year veteran of the department, was sitting in his vehicle about 6:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of South Prairie when two males came up on either side of his vehicle, police said.

The male on the driver’s side announced a robbery and an armed confrontation between the three ensued.

The officer fired once, striking one of them, described as a juvenile, in the abdomen, police said. The boy was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The officer was taken to Rush University Medical Center in good condition for a routine check, police said.

One weapon, in addition to the officer’s gun, was recovered at the scene, police said. The other carjacker ran off north and was still being sought by authorities.

The officer will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days while the Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigates the use of force.