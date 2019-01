Police offer $100 for guns at Saturday turn-in event on West Side

Chicago police on Saturday are holding a “no questions asked” gun turn-in event at a church in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Residents who turn in a firearm will receive a $100 Visa gift card, police said. Replica weapons can be exchanged for a $10 Visa gift card.

The event, held at the Friendship Baptist Church at 5200 W. Jackson Blvd., lasts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., police said.

Police held a gun turn-in event last month and collected more than 100 weapons.