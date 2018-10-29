Ricardo Davis, a Washington Park auxiliary officer, fell through the opening of the bridge and landed underneath the Poplar Street Bridge on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River. | J.B. Forbes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP
EAST ST. LOUIS — An auxiliary police officer is dead after falling 50 feet while chasing suspects across a bridge in East St. Louis.
Authorities say 44-year-old Ricardo Davis vaulted over a concrete barrier on the Poplar Street Bridge Saturday afternoon, but apparently didn’t realize the span didn’t continue on the other side. Davis suffered multiple broken bones and internal bleeding, and was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The car that he and other Washington Park police officers were chasing had collided with several vehicles on the bridge. When the two suspects jumped out of the car, Davis pursued them on foot.
The suspects have been arrested.
Davis was an unpaid auxiliary police officer in Washington Park and was about to begin the police academy in the hopes of joining the force.
Kiara Mosely puts a picture of Ricardo Davis on the counter of the Gas Mart in East St. Louis, Ill., after a candlelight vigil for Davis, a Washington Park auxiliary police officer who died after he fell from the Poplar Street Bridge while chasing a suspect on Saturday, Oct. 27. Davis worked security there at night. | J.B. Forbes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP