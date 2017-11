Police officer injured breaking up large brawl outside Dunbar High

A Chicago Police officer was injured while responding to a large brawl outside a high school in the South Side Douglas neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called about 3:30 p.m. to Dunbar High School in the 3000 block of South King Drive about a disturbance.

A large fight had broken out involving both adults and juveniles, police said.

An officer suffered a leg injury and was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Hospital, though his condition was not known.