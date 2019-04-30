Officer treated for injuries following search of Englewood property

A Chicago police officer was treated for injuries Monday after searching a property in Englewood on the South Side.

The officer was executing a search warrant about 10:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Laflin Street when he was exposed to a controlled substance, Chicago police said.

He was taken to a hospital, treated and released, police said.

No further details are available.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.