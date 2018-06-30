Police officer injured trying to recover stolen vehicle in Gresham

A police officer was injured while attempting to secure a stolen vehicle Saturday morning in the 7700 block of South Damen. | Google Maps

A police officer was injured while attempting to recover a stolen vehicle late Saturday morning in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The officer was injured about 11:45 a.m. in the 7700 block of South Damen while trying to secure the vehicle with the thieves still inside, according to Chicago Police. An investigation of the stolen vehicle led to a police chase that culminated with the officer’s injury.

The officer was taken to a local hospital and was listed as being in stable condition, police said. One of the thieves was in custody.

Area detectives were investigating the shooting.