Hundreds of officers gather to honor slain Chicago cop at his funeral

The casket is brought in to the church in Des Plaines where the funeral of Chicago police officer Samuel Jimenez was being held Monday morning. Jimenez was killed by a gunman at Mercy Hospital last week.| Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Hundreds of police vehicles lined the road leading to church where the funeral of slain Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez was to be held Monday morning in north suburban Des Plaines.

Thousands of mourners — the majority, in uniform, were from a variety of law enforcement agencies — arrived in waves before the 11 a.m. service began.

Jimenez was killed while responding to a shooting at Mercy Hospital on Monday.

Hundreds of blue ribbons tied to snow covered trees and fences lined the route the church.

An American flag waved from the extended ladder of a Chicago Fire Department vehicle at a nearby intersection.

Dozens of Chicago police cadets stood on either side of lane leading to the church. Bag pipers warmed their instruments. Color guards also prepared for the arrival of Jimenez’s casket.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Overflow rooms with a livestream of the service accommodated hundreds of uniformed officers.

The funeral procession began to arrive at 11:10 a.m.

Quiet fell over the overflow room filled with officers as helicopter news coverage showed hearse carrying Jimenez pulling into the church lot.

Police Supt. Eddie Johnson stood near the entrance to the church.