Police officers hospitalized in South Chicago car crash

Two Chicago police officers were hospitalized Wednesday night when a car slammed into their vehicle in South Chicago.

The squad car was stopped at a red light about 10 p.m. in the 7900 block of South South Shore Drive when they were rear-ended by a woman, 34, driving a 2016 Honda Fit, according to Chicago police.

The two male officers were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with injuries that were not life threatening and are expected to be treated and released, police said. No other injuries were reported.

According to police sources, alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.