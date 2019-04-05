2 Chicago cops injured in Roscoe Village crash

Chicago police on scene for a multi-vehicle crash that involved a police squad car, Friday night, in the 3200 block of North Belmont in the Roscoe Village neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A 23-year-old man crashed into a police car late Thursday night in Roscoe Village.

About 11:57 p.m., two Chicago Police officers were traveling east on Belmont Avenue when the man ran a red light at the intersection of Belmont and Ashland Avenue in his black Honda Civic and collided into the squad car, Chicago police said.

The officer in the driver’s seat suffered pain in the leg and arm while the other officer “had overall pain to the body,” police said. The two were taken to an area hospital where their conditions were stabilized.

A 28-year-old woman in a blue Ford Fiesta was also hit in the crash, police said. She refused medical treatment at the scene.

The driver of the Honda was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for observation, police said. The incident may be alcohol related.

No further information was immediately available.