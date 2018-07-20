Police officers join summer music program in Logan Square

Six police officers sit in a circle with over a dozen teens in Logan Square. A microphone is passed around so the teens can ask questions about some tough topics: police corruption, racial issues — and do police officers really eat that many doughnuts?

“I mean, who doesn’t like doughnuts?” one officer said jokingly.

But putting cops on the hot seat wasn’t the main reason they were here. This was the Latin Music Project, hosted by the Puerto Rican Arts Alliance.

The program teaches teens how to play the Puerto Rican cuatro (sort of a small guitar), the violin and the guitar. Every summer the organization hosts an intense music program for about 30 students, ages 14 to 17.

This is the first summer, however, that the Arts Alliance partnered with the Puerto Rican Police Association.

“We are getting to know how law enforcement officers engage with our community, in particular with our youth,” said Carlos Hernandez, founder and executive director of Arts Alliance. “We are getting to know how law enforcement officers engage with our community, in particular with our youth.”

The idea is to build a lasting relationship with young people in the area — and show them officers aren’t outsiders who show up only when bad things happen.

“Our goal is to bridge the gap between the misunderstanding that the youth have against the police officers,” said Marilyn Gomez, vice president of Police Association. “Many of us officers were born and raised in this community, I myself work in this community and we are familiar with this community.”

The Puerto Rican Police Association includes officers from across Cook County — from the Chicago Police Department and Cook County Sheriff’s Department, as well as suburban police agencies.

“We are a community-based organization, and what we want to do is eliminate barriers,” said Waldemar Cruz, president of the Police Association. “We believe in our community, we believe in our future and our young people could be productive. We can be their mentors and want them to know they have somebody to talk to.”

Ald. Ariel Reboyras (30th) is a strong believer in the program and thinks it is vital for community building with the police.

“I think it’s wonderful because we are joining Latino kids from the community who are learning how to play instruments, and pairing them with police officers so they can sit down and discuss music,” Reboyras said. “I think once they learn to engage with the officers on the same level, it will be more open when they see an officer and they can say, ‘You know what, they’re just like us.’”