2 Chicago police officers killed by train while investigating shots fired

Two Chicago police officers were killed when they were struck by a Metra train Monday evening on the Far South Side, sources said.

Shortly after 6 p.m., the officers responded to a call of shots fired near the tracks near 103rd Street and Dauphin Avenue, sources said. While they were investigating, they were struck by the train, officials said.

The officers were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

About 6:20 p.m., Metra officials were informed that the victims had been struck by eastbound South Shore Line train 119, which left Millennium Station at 5:58 p.m., according to Metra spokeswoman Sylvia Cooper. As a result, all power was shut down on the Metra Electric District Line from 69th Street to 115th Street.

Cooper said Electric District service in both directions would likely be down for “quite some time.”

At 6:33 p.m., a South Shore Line alert confirmed the train was halted on Metra property. Subsequent alerts confirmed that a pedestrian had been struck and that all trains on the South Shore line were stopped and facing “extended delays.”

Chicago Police planned a press conference for later Monday evening.

