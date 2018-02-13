Police officers suffer smoke inhalation after Lake View fire

Two Chicago Police officers are being treated for smoke inhalation after responding to an apartment fire in the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side.

The officers responded to a fire about 10:15 p.m. Monday in the 3800 block of North Fremont, according to Chicago Police.

The officers were taken to a hospital where their conditions have been stabilized, police said.

No displacements occurred as a result of the fire, and an investigation was ongoing early Tuesday.

The Chicago Fire Department was not immediately available to provide further information.